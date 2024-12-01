Whatever time we got, we tried to make the most of it, says Rohit Sharma after warm-up match win

India skipper Rohit Sharma is pleased with their curtailed warm-up game time after defeating the Australian Prime Minister's XI by six wickets at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.

The opening day of the two-day pink-ball match was washed out due to rain and the match was reduced to 46-over per side with more rain on the second day of the encounter.

With Shubman Gill scoring a half-century after missing the first Test due to a left thumb injury and Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul retaining their spot as openers despite Rohit's return, India ticked all boxes before heading to the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, starting on December 6.

“Yeah, it was fantastic. We got what we wanted as a group. But we were a little unlucky that we didn't get the whole game. It was washed out the other day. But whatever time we got, we tried to make the most of it, and we got pretty much out of what we had in front of us,” Rohit said after the match.

Rohit, who missed the Perth Test where India secured a 295-run victory, was thrilled by the huge crowd that came out to support during the warm-up match.

“It's absolutely fantastic. You know, we love coming to Australia, and we love watching our fans come and support us. You know, there has never been a time where we've come here and, you know, the guys have not turned up for us. So it's always nice to see people coming and supporting us. India,” Rohit added.



