WI vs IRE: Recalled Dwayne Bravo set to play for West Indies after 3 years

Dwayne Bravo, who confirmed in December that he was coming out of international retirement, was selected for Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their upcoming Ireland series, the West Indies cricket board announced on Monday.

Bravo, who last played for the Windes in 2016, is aiming to bag a spot for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played later this year in Australia.

The all-rounder's last international was a T20I against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in September 2016. Even though he announced his retirement in October 2018, he was included in West Indies' reserves for the World Cup 2019.

When he made himself available again last year, he said it was only for the shortest format of the game. "Once selected I'll be fully committed to represent the region again in T20 cricket, which I think is exciting for West Indies cricket and fans, with the young talents around," Bravo had said in an interview.

With 450 T20 matches under his belt, Bravo is just behind his current West Indian captain Kieron Pollard in the list of players who have played the most number of T20s. Apart from the 66 T20Is, he has been a crucial part of several T20 leagues across the globe including Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

Backing Bravo's services in the West Indies' squad, Cricket West Indies Lead Selector Roger Harper said," Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving."

"His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed," he added in an official statement released by the board.

West Indies T20I squad for Ireland series: Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr.





