Women’s ODI tri-series: Bowling is something we need to work on, says Harmanpreet

After India suffered their first loss in the women’s ODI tri-series through a three-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the bowling department is an area where a lot of work has to be put in.

India had previously defended 276 against South Africa in the ongoing tri-series, but at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, they couldn’t defend 275/9 against Sri Lanka. What also didn’t help India’s cause was seam-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam limping off the field after bowling just five overs, which meant opener Pratika Rawal was used as the sixth bowler.

In this series, only Sneh Rana has been a standout bowler for India, and on Sunday, she picked 3-45. Apart from their erratic fielding, India not getting a finishing kick after Richa Ghosh’s 58 also hurt them. “Sri Lanka batted really well, they didn't give us many opportunities. Even when they gave us opportunities, we didn't really hold on to them. We were a bowler short as well since Kashvee Gautam wasn't there.

“The way Richa was batting, we thought we'll cross 280 easily but after she fell, we couldn't execute like we expected to. Her wicket was the turning point. We weren't able to get breakthroughs in the first 10 overs. Batting we're still doing good but bowling is something we need to work on,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who was amongst the standout bowlers for the hosts’ by picking a three-fer alongside Sugandika Kumari, said her bowling mindset was to pitch the ball on stumps, apart from being pleased over Harshitha Samawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva leading the side to victory via their respective half-centuries.

“We played positive cricket in the last game and today as well. Really happy as a captain, the youngsters lead from the front and play their best cricket. We are ready for anything, can't predict the toss. If we bat first, we will try to score 250 runs, that's our target.

“Haven't been in the best form for the past two games, that's why stepped down the order (to number four in batting) and played a different role. As a senior player, have to lead from the front, that's important. I've played for 15 years and haven't bowled much. These days I'm bowling more. Try to keep it simple and on the stumps, that's my mantra,” she said.