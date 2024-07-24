Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma enjoying taking on challenges as India makes semi-finals beating Nepal

Indian women’s team all-rounder Deepti Sharma said she is enjoying the challenge and grind of cricket and is happy to contribute to the team’s cause. India romped into the semi-finals of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup after beating Nepal by 82 runs and the off-spinner credited the team’s focus on every match for the good run.

Deepti is the leading bowler in the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup, having taken eight wickets in three matches.

“I am always ready to bowl in any kind of situation. I like to take on challenges from the front. It is nothing, just that, I’m enjoying each and every match. We plan accordingly and execute what we discussed in the meeting, I just apply myself,” the off-spinner said after India’s match against Nepal.

The 26-year-old player said the conditions in Sri Lanka haven’t changed much after India’s last visit and added that the team was prepared for the grind. “Nothing has changed, just keep it very simple and just focus on the match. We played here last time and nothing changed. We are backing ourselves and, you know, the conditions are really the same,” she explained.

India scored 178/3 against Nepal with Shafali Verma scoring 81 off just 48 balls and the bowlers, led by Deepti (3/13), came to the party to restrict Nepal to just 98/9 in their 20 overs.

Deepti credited the Indian team’s mindset for a fine run in the tournament. “If we win the toss, it’s a positive approach from the upfront. As a batting unit also, we are doing really well from game one and we finished also well. From the first game we are pretty confident about each match and every situation and the condition as well. We are looking forward to the semi-final as well,” she added.