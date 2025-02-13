Live
WPL 2025: Full Team Squads as Tournament Begins on February 14
WPL 2025 starts Feb 14! Check full squads of Delhi, Mumbai, UP, RCB & Gujarat Giants. See who’s playing in the Women’s Premier League this season.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season is set to commence on Friday, February 14. The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Giants in Vadodara. Five franchises are competing in this year’s tournament, each featuring a roster of domestic and international stars. Here’s a complete look at the participating teams and their squads.
Delhi Capitals Squad for WPL 2025
Meg Lanning continues to lead the Delhi Capitals, supported by a mix of Indian and overseas players. The squad includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Sneha Deepti, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charnni, Nikki Prasad, Radha Jadhav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Tanya Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.
Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur remains at the helm for Mumbai Indians, aiming for a strong campaign. She is joined by Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Samskruthi Gupta, G Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail.
UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2025
Deepti Sharma will captain UP Warriorz, leading a squad with a blend of seasoned players and emerging talent. The roster includes Aarushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Brinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Kranti Goud, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Saima Thakur.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for WPL 2025
Smriti Mandhana continues as the captain of RCB, aiming for another successful run. The team features Danielle Wyatt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Asha Shobana, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Knight, Vijaya Yoshita, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Raghavi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, and Renuka Singh.
Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2025
Ashleigh Gardner will lead Gujarat Giants in their WPL 2025 campaign. The squad includes Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Nayak, Priya Mishra, and Shabnam Shakeel.