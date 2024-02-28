Live
WPL: 'We'll keep things simple and give our 100%,' says Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav ahead of clash against RCB
Delhi Capitals will look to continue the momentum when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third match of the WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.
Radha Yadav, who returned with impressive figures of 4/20 in Delhi Capitals' nine-wicket win against the UP Warriorz in the previous match, said, "The important thing was to win because every match is important. UP Warriorz are a quality side, and it was important for everyone to contribute, not just me. Going forward as well, my focus will be on how I should be contributing to the team's win in all three departments."
Delhi's opponents for the next game, Royal Challengers Bangalore have registered two wins in their two matches so far. Speaking about the game against the home side, the 23-year-old bowler said, "It's the same thought process for us. We will aim for the win, keep things simple and give our hundred per cent."
"As I said, league matches are important, the more you win, the more confident you become, and it creates a good atmosphere within the team," she further added.
Speaking about the impact of WPL on women's cricket, Radha stated, "The following and viewership have gone up, people are following us. Women's cricket is winning, growing and it's a special feeling."