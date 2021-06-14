WTC Final: Kohli won't 'unnecessarily' take pressure on himself, Laxman hails India captain

The former Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Monday hailed captain Virat Kohli, saying that he won't "unnecessarily" take pressure on himself ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India are set to take on New Zealand in the 2019-21 WTC final in Southampton, starting June 18.



Kohli, who has been a part of the Indian team that has lifted two ICC trophies (Champions Trophy, 2013 and World Cup, 2011), is chasing to win his maiden ICC title as the Indian skipper.



"He should approach the game, which I am confident he will, like any other game because Virat is someone who prepares really well for any challenge he is going to confront but doesn't unnecessarily take pressure on himself. Yes it's the inaugural WTC final, but he knows that not only as a batsman but as a captain, he has got a great opportunity to hold that ICC trophy," Laxman told Sports Today in an interview.



Laxman also believes that Kohli will approach the style that has fetched him so much success in the longest format.



"He has taken a lot of pride playing for the country. When you're playing at the highest level and someone like Virat, , he will just go out and play to his strengths. I am sure he will call back the formula with which he has had so much success, and he will just repeat that.



He knows if Virat Kohli, the batsman, scores runs, India will always be in a formidable position. That's what he will be aiming to do. He will be looking at spending time on the wicket and once he does that, runs will flow," Laxman added.



"He is a natural motivator. I have experienced that in my playing career. Whenever you have a chat with him, just a 5 or 10-minute chat with Ravi, you feel really good about yourself because that's the kind of character he is," said Laxman.



Meanwhile, the Hyderabad batsman also lauded India's head coach Ravi Shastri, saying he won't ask his boys to think about the result while playing the prestigious WTC final.



"Ravi will also be proud of the way the players have played over the last 2-3 years. It's not only about quality for the WTC final but the way these players have responded to adversity and embraced challenges. I think what Ravi will be telling the players is not to put undue pressure on themselves. 'Just go out and enjoy yourself. It's a great atmosphere and a great occasion to be part of. Don't think about the result'. That's what the message from Ravi will be," added Laxman.



India must pick Ishant ahead of Siraj: Laxman



The former batsman Laxman also said that Ishant Sharma must be picked ahead of young Mohammed Siraj for the WTC final.



There have been debates on who should be the third seamer for India alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the summit clash. Considering Ishant has played 101 Tests for India and has a decent record in England, picking 43 wickets in 12 Tests, he should mostly get the green signal for the maiden WTC final.



"I feel Siraj is confident after the way he performed against Australia and also against England. But the way Ishant has contributed over the years to Indian cricket is unbelievable. What we want in the all-important final is a lot of experience, and the way Ishant has given solidity to the Indian bowling line-up has been exceptional. So, I would go with Ishant, Shami, and Bumrah as my three pacers in the WTC final," Laxman told further in the Sports Today interview.



The 46-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator went on to say that the quality of fast bowlers in the Indian team at present is a blessing for the side.



"There is a lot of experience and class in this fast-bowling line-up. All five bowlers are match-winners. I think that's a blessing for this Indian team. One of the reasons we are playing the WTC final is how the bowling attack has performed consistently. Not only in overseas conditions, even in Indian conditions," added Laxman.



Laxman also insisted that India's bowling attack, comprising of the pacers alongside two quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Can restrict any batting line-up.



"I think India have five quality bowlers, who have done well in restricting the opposition and putting pressure. I think it is because of their experience they have been able to perform so well," said Laxman.

