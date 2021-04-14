Zimbabwe great Heath Streak banned for 8 years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak for breaching several Anti-Corruption codes.

Streak, who was counted about the legendary bowlers from Zimbabwe, was unlawful events during his tenure as the national head coach of his country's cricket team between 2016 and 2018 and various other domestic teams, including T20 leagues.

The 47-year-old will be free to resume his career in professional cricket from March 28, 2029.

This is not the first time Zimbabwe cricket has been struck by corruption. In 2018, their then-captain Graeme Cramer had reported approaches made to him to fix the result of the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Streak has accepted charges on the following five counts:

2.3.2 – disclosing inside information under both the ICC Code and various domestic Codes, in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes. In particular, he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.

2.3.3 – directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code. In particular, he facilitated or attempted to facilitate the introduction of four different players, including a national captain, to someone he knew, or should have known, may have wanted to approach them to provide inside information for betting purposes.

2.4.2 – Failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality, or other benefits that the participant knew or should have known was given to them to procure a breach of the Code or that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code including in relation to international matches, matches in the 2017 BPL, the 2018 Pakistan Super League, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 APL.

Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

"Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code. As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.

The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr. Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit was quoted, as saying in ICC's press release.

One of the most successful cricketers to have represented Zimbabwe, Streak made his international debut in 1993. He went on to score 2,943 runs in 65 Tests and 2,943 runs in 239 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), while he also picked up 216 and 239 wickets in Tests and ODIs. He is also the only Zimbabwean cricketer to have picked up more than 200 wickets in Tests and ODIs.

(Inputs from ICC)