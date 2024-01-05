Live
- Woman shares video of Air India flight with non-functional reading lights & broken seats
- Both deadly blasts in Iran's Kerman "suicide attacks": Deputy Minister
- Tesla recalls 1.6 mn cars in China, lowers Model Y, S and X range
- All’s well that ends well!
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Calcutta HC judge
- No place for Congress in Goa, they have only 'divide and rule' policy: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Record-breaking freeze persists in Sweden
- Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
- Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
- 'Divides Mizo people': Mizoram CM opposes border fencing along India-Myanmar border
Just In
Dhoni files lawsuit against former business partner company, alleges Rs 15 crore fraud
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a lawsuit in the Ranchi court against two officials of Aarka Sports and Management Limited, accusing them of fraud amounting to over Rs 15 crore.
Ranchi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a lawsuit in the Ranchi court against two officials of Aarka Sports and Management Limited, accusing them of fraud amounting to over Rs 15 crore.
The case has been filed against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas.
Dhoni had entered into an agreement with this company in 2017 regarding the establishment of a global-level cricket academy.
When the company failed to adhere to the terms of the agreement, Dhoni issued several notices, but receiving no response, he terminated the rights granted to the company from his side.
As per the agreement made between both the parties in 2017 for running the cricket academy, Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits with Dhoni as per the agreement's terms, which were allegedly not honoured.
According to Dayanand Singh, representing Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, Aarka Sports did not adhere to these terms, causing significant financial loss to Dhoni.
Due to the non-compliance with the terms, Dhoni had sent a notice to Aarka Sports on August 15, 2021, and subsequently, the rights granted to the company were revoked.
Dhoni also sent several legal notices, but to no avail.
Meanwhile, Dhoni's friend Simant Lohani a.k.a Chittu, has also filed a complaint, alleging that he was threatened by Mihir Diwakar after they took legal action against Aarka Sports.