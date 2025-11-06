Difficult to read mystery spinner Varun: Short

Carrara: Australian batter Matthew Short on Wednesday conceded that Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been hard to figure out but the home team is doing all it can to decipher him before next year’s T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.

Chakravarthy has picked up four wickets so far in the ongoing T20 series that is locked 1-1 after three games with the fourth one scheduled here on Thursday.

“Oh, he’s tough. I think what makes it harder is just how quick he bowls. We’ve obviously watched a lot of footage and what not. But, yeah, that’s probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or Sri Lanka as well,” Short said when asked about the ‘mystery spinner’ in the pre-match press conference.

The World Cup is set to be staged in India and Sri Lanka come February-March.

“So here in Australia, there’s probably not as much spin as subcontinent, obviously. So, yeah, he’s a tough one. But, yeah, one we’ll have to look out for,” he added.

Short has been an integral part of the ongoing series as Australia look to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup. He is enjoying the opportunity to face “world-class” Indian bowlers though he understands that conditions at the World Cup would be completely different.

“There’s always ways to improve. Probably looking at the World Cup, looking at India and Sri Lanka is probably my game against spin. Probably needs a little bit of work,” Short said. “Especially if you look at our squad and the power hitters we’ve got through the middle, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell and Mitchie Owen, Marcus Stoinis, you know, guys who have had that experience in India before and have that real power game against spin.