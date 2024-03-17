Live
- Diksha shoots even par in second round to make cut on Epson Tour in US
India’s star woman golfer Diksha Dagar made the final round of the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour in the United States.
Longwood, Florida: India’s star woman golfer Diksha Dagar made the final round of the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour in the United States. The two-time winner on Ladies European Tour, who came close to winning her home event, the Women’s Indian Open, added even par 71 to reach 3-over and make the cut. Diksha is lying T-58 in the three round event.
Three players Lindsey McCurdy (66), Dewi Weber (66) and Chinese Taipei’s Vivian Hou (63) occupied the top three spots.
As Vivian was 11-under, Weber (66-66) was second at 10-under and Vivian was third at 8-under at the Longwood course.
Maria Galdiano (70-65) and Jessica Peng (66-69) are tied for fourth at 7-under.
Diksha (74-71) is 3-over as the cut fell the same number. Diksha will also play in Epson Tour event next week.
Diksha birdied the first and third, and bogeyed the fourth. Then back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and a birdie on the eighth meant even par. On the back nine, she birdied the 10th and the 11th , bogeyed the 13th and the 14th, and a birdie on the 16th was followed by a bogey on the 17th. She had six birdies and six bogeys.