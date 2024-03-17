Diksha shoots even par in second round to make cut on Epson Tour in US

Longwood, Florida: India’s star woman golfer Diksha Dagar made the final round of the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour in the United States. The two-time winner on Ladies European Tour, who came close to winning her home event, the Women’s Indian Open, added even par 71 to reach 3-over and make the cut. Diksha is lying T-58 in the three round event.

Three players Lindsey McCurdy (66), Dewi Weber (66) and Chinese Taipei’s Vivian Hou (63) occupied the top three spots.

As Vivian was 11-under, Weber (66-66) was second at 10-under and Vivian was third at 8-under at the Longwood course.

Maria Galdiano (70-65) and Jessica Peng (66-69) are tied for fourth at 7-under.

Diksha (74-71) is 3-over as the cut fell the same number. Diksha will also play in Epson Tour event next week.

Diksha birdied the first and third, and bogeyed the fourth. Then back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and a birdie on the eighth meant even par. On the back nine, she birdied the 10th and the 11th , bogeyed the 13th and the 14th, and a birdie on the 16th was followed by a bogey on the 17th. She had six birdies and six bogeys.