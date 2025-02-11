Dinesh Karthik was huge asset for SA20, says League Commissioner Graeme Smith

New Delhi: Former South African cricketer and SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith has heaped praise on Dinesh Karthik, calling him a "huge asset" to the league following the veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s debut in the tournament. Karthik, who became the first Indian player to feature in SA20 after retiring from Indian cricket in June last year, played for Paarl Royals in the recently concluded third season.

"Dinesh Karthik is a wonderful professional and was a huge asset to SA20 this year. He performed well, played key knocks in the middle order, and kept wickets effectively. From an SA20 perspective, having him on commentary and in PR engagements was fantastic—he speaks well and understands the game deeply. It was great for him to experience playing in South Africa again, and from our conversations, he thoroughly enjoyed the event, the passionate crowds, and the competitive cricket. He spoke very highly of it," Smith told IANS during a media interaction on Tuesday.

Karthik, 39, featured in 11 matches for Paarl Royals, scoring 130 runs. The Royals, led by David Miller, boasted a strong lineup that included international stars such as Joe Root, Lungi Ngidi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. His retirement from Indian cricket paved the way for his SA20 participation, as only retired Indian players are allowed to compete in overseas franchise leagues.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town lifted their maiden SA20 title in a thrilling final at a packed Wanderers Stadium, thanks to a fiery spell from Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas pace spearhead delivered a match-winning performance, claiming 4-25 to bundle out Sunrisers Eastern Cape for just 105 in pursuit of MI Cape Town’s formidable 181/8—the second-highest total in an SA20 final.

With the league continuing to grow, Smith highlighted its increasing role in nurturing young South African talent.

"Our teams are actively scouting talent, and many have established academies in South Africa. We have launched both the school program and the rookie program in the league, providing opportunities to assess young players. The platform for South African players is expanding—last year, if I’m not mistaken, over 17 South African players were selected for the IPL. More South Africans are certainly getting opportunities in the IPL, and they are always committed to the tournament," he stated.

Smith also emphasised how SA20 is widening the talent pool beyond South Africa’s national team. "In the past, the world only saw the 15 players selected to play for South Africa, but with SA20 providing a global platform, another 60 to 70 players are now being noticed each year. That’s a game-changer for young talents with big ambitions."

Looking ahead, SA20 is set for an exciting future. Season 4 will commence during South Africa’s festive period from December 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026, leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Season 5 will return to its regular January slot, running from January 9 to February 14, 2027, with a more balanced schedule allowing for greater player recovery and fewer weekday matches.