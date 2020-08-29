Djokovic to open campaign against Dzumhur, Pliskova faces Kalinina

New York : The men's and women's singles draws for the upcoming US Open has been released, with top seeds Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova leading the respective brackets. Djokovic faces DamirDzumhur in the opening round while Pliskova will lock horns AnhelinaKalinina.

Djokovic has been drawn on the top line of the men's bracket, sharing the first quarter with No. 6 seed David Goffin, who will play Reilly Opelka in his first-round match. Also in the top half, No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev will open against 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, with No. 4 seed StefanosTsitsipas heading that second quarter of the draw and playing his first match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

In the bottom half, No. 3 seed DaniilMedvedev shares the third quarter with MatteoBerrettini. The fourth quarter, anchored by No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem, will see wild card Andy Murray take on rising Japanese star Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

On the women's side, Pliskova sits on the draw's top line, with No. 8 seed Petra Martic and 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber also in the top quarter. In the adjacent quarter, Naomi Osaka will face MisakiDoi in an all-Japanese matchup, and could face Coco Gauff in the third round. The 16-year-old American will play No. 31 seed AnastasijaSevastova in her first round clash.

American seeds Serena Williams (No. 3), Madison Keys (No. 7), Amanda Anisimova (No. 22) and Sloane Stephens (No. 26) are all in the draw's third quarter, with Williams and Stephens in line for a potential third-round matchup.