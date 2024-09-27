Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket; set to join IPL team KKR as mentor

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has called it a day from all forms of cricket. The 40-year-old was an integral part of the West Indies side and played an important role in the nation’s T20 World Cup win.

Bravo has enjoyed an illustrious T20 career, playing for different teams in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Global T20 Canada, The Hundred, Major League Cricket and so on.



His stint with Chennai Super Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots put him in good stead as a world class all-rounder.



Bravo played 582 T20 matches, has taken 631 wickets and scored nearly 7,000 runs.



The former West Indian all-rounder’s next assignment is the mentor of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season. He replaces Gautam Gambhir who has now moved on to head coach role with the Indian cricket team.



Announcing his decision on social media to quit playing all forms of cricket, Bravo wrote: “Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything.”



He added: “Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer – it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 at every step. As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality.”



Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and played his last IPL game – for Chennai Super Kings – in 2022. Since then he has been associated with CSK as their bowling coach.



He will next be seen in a mentorship role with KKR and the Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore said Bravo’s immense experience will help the group franchises. “DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players,” Mysore said, in a media release.



Apart from KKR, Bravo will also mentor franchises under the Knight Riders group in different T20 leagues across the globe. “We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20,” Mysore added.



This is the second time Bravo will be associated with the Knight Riders group after having played for Trinbago Knight Riders for 10 years in Caribbean Premier League.



Bravo thanked the fans for their unrelenting support throughout his career and called the ending a bittersweet one after his final season in the CPL was cut-short due to an injury. “So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell. To my fans, I want to say a massive THANK YOU for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago – thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side,” he concluded on social media.

