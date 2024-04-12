EFI picks national tent pegging team, sets in motion preparations for World Cup

New Delhi: With India winning a historic bronze in tent pegging in South Africa in 2022, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has set in motion preparations for the upcoming Tent Pegging World Cup by selecting the national team that would represent the country in the qualifiers for the mega event.

Bonge Ganesh from the 61st Cavalry Regiment topped the selection trials for inclusion in the national tent pegging team along with four other riders, the EFI announced on Thursday.

Ganesh scored 212 points out of 216 in a tremendous show of grit, skill and focus and was followed by Ganesh Warkhade (205.5), who was the only other rider to return with a 200-plus score in the trials.

Former national champion Surendra (197), and Abhishek (196.5) took the third and fourth positions, respectively. Mohammed Rafik, who finished fifth with a score of 185.5, was selected as a reserve member.

This five-member team will represent India at all the upcoming international events, the first being a friendly event in Kazan, Russia from June 18-21, the EFI informed in a release on Friday.

"This five-member team will be the National Tent Pegging team till the next NEC Tent Pegging, which will be held in March 2025. The next World Cup will be held in 2026 and we will prepare for the Qualifiers. This team will be given all the required support to prepare for the Qualifiers this year," EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh said. “The top two riders will compete in the invitational event set to be held in Russia."

The EFI had called top-10 riders from the recent National Championships in Chandigarh for the trials to pick the national team.

The riders competed in Individual Lance, Individual Sword, Lemon and Peg and Ring and Peg events over two rounds each, the EFI said in the release.

A five-member team comprising Dinesh Gangaram Karlekar, Mohit Kumar, Amit Chetri, Mohammed Abrar and Goutam Kumar Atta had finished third in the previous edition of the Tent Pegging World Cup in George, South Africa in 2022. India had finished sixth and seventh in the two editions prior to 2022.

Tent Pegging is a cavalry sport in which the rider attempts to pick a wooden block, placed on the ground, with a spear. It was part of the Asian Games in 1982 in which India won their only gold medal.