 England Wins T20 Series Against West Indies with Strong Chase at Bristol

England won the T20 series against West Indies by chasing 197 runs in the second match at Bristol. Jos Buttler scored 47 and Harry Brook added 34. After losing a few quick wickets, Jacob Bethell (26 from 10 balls) and Tom Banton (30 not out from 11 balls) helped England win by 4 wickets with 9 balls left.

Earlier, West Indies were 121-4 by the 17th over, but strong hitting from Rovman Powell (34 off 15) and Jason Holder (29 off 9) pushed their score higher. Luke Wood took two wickets, while Adil Rashid gave away 31 runs in one over — the most expensive of his career.

England’s smart batting and teamwork helped them chase the big score. They now lead the series 2-0, with one match left in Southampton.