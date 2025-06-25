Live
Ex-England coach Gareth Southgate receives knighthood
Windsor: Former England men’s senior football manager Sir Gareth Southgate has received a knighthood at Windsor Castle for his services to football. After leading England to four major tournaments and overseeing two EURO Finals and a World Cup semifinal appearance, Southgate has been awarded a knighthood, having previously been made an OBE in 2019.
The 53-year-old joined the team in 2016 after they had suffered an embarrassing defeat against Iceland in the Round of 16 at the 2016 Euros. Under his regime, England became one of the best defensive setups in the world, and although his 102-game tenure ended without a trophy, he will be remembered as one of the best managers in the country’s history, with two Euro finals appearances and one semi-final appearance in the 2018 World Cup.
“It’s an amazing privilege. I have to say I am more emotional than I thought I would be, but it was an amazing experience for my whole family. The lovely thing is you get to meet amazing people who have done amazing things for the country. The prince is a huge supporter of the England team. We have been fortunate to share some amazing moments and some unfortunate ones as well,” said Southgate to Sky Sports.
Southgate also reflected on his tenure as the England head coach. “Not quite where we wanted to get to in the end, but still, it was a period of consistency in English football. The journey we went on with the fans and team, working with a special group of players and staff. Of course, the games are important, but the relationships you build are really special,” he added.
Southgate also has 57 caps and two goals for England as a player in a decade-long career from 1995-2004. He has also managed the England U-21 team from 2013 to 2016.
He also had a lengthy club career playing for Crystal Palace (1988-95), Aston Villa (1995-2001) and Middlesbrough (2001-2006), making 503 appearances in all and scoring 26 goals.