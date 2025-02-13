Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has hit out at Marcus Stoinis for his sudden retirement from ODIs and questioned the timing of the decision and its impact on the team.

Stoinis, who was initially named in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, announced his retirement from the format last week, forcing selectors to scramble for a replacement.

Speaking on ESPN Australia’s Around The Wicket podcast, Finch expressed his disappointment over the lack of prior communication from Stoinis to the team management. He believes the all-rounder should have given coach Andrew McDonald and captain Steve Smith a heads-up before being selected in the squad.

“When you’ve had the faith put in you by the selection, the coach, and the captain—maybe a little bit more of a heads-up? Saying, ‘You know, this is what I am thinking.’ I would be surprised if it was an off-the-cuff decision as well. I’m sure there would have been planning down the track, and conversations between Andrew McDonald and Marcus Stoinis to try to get to the decision,” Finch said.

The all-rounder was part of Australia’s white-ball series against Pakistan, followed by the Big Bash League and then the SA20 in South Africa. With the IPL scheduled immediately after the Champions Trophy, Finch believes the prospect of being on the road for nearly five months might have contributed to Stoinis stepping away from ODIs. Steve Smith-led Australia will be without their frontline pace attack at the Champions Trophy after fast bowler Mitchell Starc withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons.

The ODI World Cup holders have been forced to make several changes to their 15-member provisional squad due to injuries to captain Pat Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, along with Marcus Stoinis’ surprise retirement.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Chair of men’s selectors George Bailey said on Wednesday. “Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.” Starc, who appeared to be in discomfort due to a left ankle issue during the latter stages of the final Test in Galle last week, will also miss the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka starting Wednesday. “His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first, should be applauded,” Bailey added.

Cricket Australia said Starc has requested privacy and will not be commenting on his decision. The development comes as a major blow for Australia, who will be without the three pacers -- Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc -- who played a crucial role in their 2023 ODI World Cup victory. “His loss is, of course, a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign, but it provides an opportunity for someone else to make their mark on the tournament,” Bailey said.