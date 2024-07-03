 2024 Paris Olympics: Lionel Messi not included in Argentina squad

Argentina superstar footballer Lionel Messi will not be playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Argentina coach Javier Mascherano did not include the talismanic striker in Argentina’s Paris Olympics squad.

However, Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad, including striker Julian Alvarez and defender Nicolas Otamendi.



The football tournament in the Olympics is for U-23 teams, however, three players above the age of 23 are allowed to be included in every squad.



Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, was a part of Argentina’s Olympic campaign in Beijing in 2008 and led the country to a gold medal. He, however, has been struggling with injuries this year.



The 37-year-old forward is now playing at the Copa America and has missed a couple of matches for Argentina due to a niggle.



Argentina won the Copa America title in 2021 and then went on to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.



For the 2024 Paris Olympics, Argentina will have the services of goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Otamendi and Alvarez after the trip finishes their Copa America engagements. Midfielder Claudio Echeverri, a recent signing for Manchester City from River Plate, will also be a part of Argentina’s squad.



Argentina will play two friendlies in France before their first match at the 2024 Paris Olympics against Morocco on July 24.



Argentina, Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine are grouped in Group B at the Olympics.



Messi had earlier met coach Mascherano and conveyed his decision to skip the Paris Olympics and concentrate on Copa America. The striker said he took the call to not compete at the Paris Olympics given his age and how his body has been responding to injuries and niggles.



The Argentina coach, who had maintained a stance that Messi has an open invitation to join the Argentina squad at any time, also understood the talismanic striker’s predicament and has not included him in the Olympics squad.

