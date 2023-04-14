A Ferrari for Christmas? Klopp’s stark comments about Liverpool’s chances of signing Jude Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp has compared Liverpool's chances of signing Jude Bellingham or any other expensive player to a five-year-old asking for Ferrari.

Even though Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, the Reds may back out of the race due to big money involved.

Dortmund are expected to ask for in excess of £100 million for 19-year-old Bellingham, who has a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2025.

"There's nothing to say about it to be honest. If we don't speak about players we sign or not, why would we now speak about this kind of speculation and this kind of news? It's really nothing to say about it. It's not about Jude Bellingham my answer now - why do we constantly talk about things we theoretically can't have?" Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We cannot have six players in summer, everyone for £100m. We are not children; when you ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they say a Ferrari, you wouldn't say 'oh, that's a good idea'.

"You would say 'no, that is too expensive and anyway, you cannot drive it'. If this kid is then unhappy their whole life because he cannot get a Ferrari, it would be a really sad life. You look what you can do, and you work with that," Klopp added.

Liverpool are looking to revamp their side in the summer and strengthen especially their midfield. As things stand right now, Liverpool are not going to feature in any European football next season as they are currently placed eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League table.

"What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it, but there are moments when you have to accept that this or that is not possible for us - you step aside and do different stuff," added Klopp.

Liverpool are set to have their winger Luis Diaz back after a long injury lay-off when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Monday.

Pep Guardiola hits back at a reporter

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also slammed journalists for asking questions about his side's possible move for Bellingham.

"How many press conferences have you come here? You know the answer, it's not necessary, you have to prepare better. You come here to prepare the questions knowing me which answer I will give to your question. Next one," Guardiola told a reporter at a pre-match conference ahead of City's league fixture against Leicester.

Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, has established himself as a sought midfielder over the three seasons in Germany. He has netted 10 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances for Dortmund this season in all competitions. The Signal Iduna Park side is just two points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.