Brazil star Neymar could retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil superstar Neymar has hinted that he might retire after playing the FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar. The 29-year-old forward is not sure if he can handle the pressure of playing football any further.



The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward made the comments in the documentary "Neymar & The Line Of Kings," produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday.

"Man, I think it will be my last World Cup. I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don't know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer. I will do everything possible to get there very well. I will do all I can to win it with my country and realize my dream, the biggest since my boyhood," said Neymar.

Neymar produced a poor show in Brazil's 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier fixture against Colombia on Monday with17 missed passes and 30 losses of possession.

"He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily.He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players," Brazil's coach Tite said after the match at the Estadio Metropolitano Stadium.

The match in Barranquilla was Neymar's first international match since the 2-0 win against Peru on Sept. 10, in which he recorded a goal and an assist. Despite his hard work, Neymar made clear after the match that he is upset with the treatment he gets at home.

"I don't know what else I need to do with this shirt for people to respect Neymar," said Neymar.

Last month, the PSG star was accused by local media of being out of shape in Brazil's 1-0 win over Chile, which provoked Neymar to walk around shirtless during training to show his fitness.

In the 2021-22 season, Neymar has managed only one goal for PSG so far from seven competitive matches, while he has provided two assists.