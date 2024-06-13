Former India international Noel Wilson joins Chennaiyin FC coaching staff

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC have announced the appointment of Noel Wilson as an assistant coach. Wilson will be assisting head coach Owen Coyle.

Wilson, a former India international, has signed on a one-year deal with Chennaiyin FC. Wilson replaced compatriot Raman Vijayan as the assistant coach.

The appointment means the 44-year-old Wilson and Coyle are united for the second time in their careers as coaching staff. Both Coyle and Wilson worked with Jamshedpur FC in 2022 as the head coach and assistant coach respectively. The combination bore fruit as Jamshedpur FC won their first-ever ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022.

Wilson also served as the head coach of the Jamshedpur FC’s reserve team and helped them register impressive performances in the second division of the I-League. His managerial career includes stints as a head coach of South United FC and Ozone FC.

Wilson was an integral part of the Indian men’s football team at the South Asian Games in 1999. The team went on to win the bronze medal in that edition. He has played for Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC in an illustrious career.

Chennaiyin FC vice president Ekansh Gupta said Wilson’s deep knowledge of the game and his experience will add a lot of value to the Chennai-based team’s pursuits. “We are delighted to welcome Noel Wilson to Chennaiyin’s coaching staff. With his deep knowledge of the game and wealth of experience, he is a great addition to our team. We are confident that he will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals at the club,” Gupta said, in a club statement.

Wilson said he was excited to join Chennaiyin FC. “It’s always an honour and privilege to be a part of Chennaiyin FC – a club which has won two ISL Championship and other achievements. I am looking forward to working with Chennaiyin FC to achieve the goal of the club to win games and trophies,” Wilson said, in a club statement.