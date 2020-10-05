Golden Baby Leagues help brew footballing revolution in Assam's tea gardens

New Delhi : Across the world, Assam is renowned for its tea gardens as well as its passion for football. In state's Golaghat district, the two come together to form a perfect blend through the Golden Baby Leagues to take Indian football forward together -- giving hope of a "brighter future" -- to the families living in the tea estates.

"A large portion of our players come from the surrounding tea gardens. They possess so much talent. But the mindset of most parents isn't much in tune with modern times. The lives of most of the kids begin and end in the tea gardens itself," Chinmay Bora, the league operator for the NRL Football Academy Golden Baby League in Numaligarh, told www.the-aiff.com.

"However, through football and the Golden Baby Leagues, they gain exposure of life outside the gardens and gives the families hope that the sport can change their lives and give them a brighter future," he added.