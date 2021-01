Hyderabad eye top-four stronghold 

Goa: Hyderabad may only have got a point against Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Mumbai City FC in their previous game, but the result was important in many ways.

In what was one of their most difficult matches of the season, Hyderabad put on a gritty display to register their third clean sheet of the season, restricting Mumbai -- a side that has scored the most this season -- to a goalless draw. The Nizams could have also bagged the three points, had they converted their chances.

Now, after an improved performance against the Islanders, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will be hoping for more of the same from his side when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday. A victory in their next game will put Hyderabad level against FC Goa, who are currently third.

"For sure (the confidence is high), when you get a good result (against Mumbai) even (though) we wanted to win. The performance of the team was very good in all the aspects -- physically, tactically, and technically," Marquez said.

The last time these two sides met early in the season, Hyderabad got the better of an injury-marred Odisha side, thanks to Aridane Santana's penalty. With form on their side, Hyderabad will start favourites again but Marquez is expecting a different challenge from Odisha this time around.