Hyderabad FC to make Durand Cup debut 

Hyderabad/Kolkata: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC will kick off their campaign in the 130th edition of the Durand Cup with a clash against Assam Rifles Football Team on September 12 at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata as the groups and fixtures for the world's third oldest and Asia's oldest football tournament, was confirmed on Wednesday.

16 teams across four groups will challenge for one of the oldest and most prestigious honours in Indian football to be played in and around Kolkata from September 5 to October at 3pm on all days till the quarter-final stage, except the opening match which starts at 4:15pm.

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kalyani Municipality Stadium, and Mohun Bagan Club Ground will serve as the three venues for this year's tournament.

The top two from each group would advance to the quarter-finals. The two semi-finals are scheduled for September 27 and 29. The final will take place on October 3.

Hyderabad FC, who will be making their debut in the historic competition, will also be up against 2019 winners and defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC and then Army Red in Group D.

The Hyderabad FC squad will consist of a mixture of first-team players along with youngsters from HFC's reserve side. First Team Assistant Coach & Technical Director (Youth) Thangboi Singto alongside Reserve Team Head Coach Shameel Chembakath will lead the side during the competition in Kolkata. The players have already been in training under the duo's supervision for the past one week in preparation for the competition.

Hyderabad FC will be one of five ISL clubs alongside FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC, which will participate in this year's competition. After their opener against Assam Rifles, Hyderabad FC will take on Gokulam Kerala (Sep 16) at Kalyani before facing Army Red (Sep 19) at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup have been drawn into Group A, alongside Bengaluru United, the Indian Air Force Football Team, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Group A fixture between Indian Air Force Football Team and Mohammedan SC will be the opening match of the tournament.

Group B has all the ingredients for a potential "Group of Death", featuring Indian Super League (ISL) sides FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, alongside I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC and 2016 Durand Cup winners Army Green Football Team.

Bengaluru Football Club and Kerala Blasters Football Club are drawn into Group C, pitting the two ISL sides against Delhi FC and the Indian Navy football team. For the Blasters, this tournament would also mark their Durand Cup debut.

The fourth and final group will see Assam Rifles Football Team and Army Red Football Team locking horns with Hyderabad FC from the ISL and the reigning Durand Cup and I-League Champions, Gokulam Kerala Football Club.

The timings for the semi-finals and the final match will be confirmed later. The tournament is jointly organised by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal.