ISL: ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in young India forward Manvir Singh

Kolkata: ATK-Mohun Bagan on Tuesday announced signing of India forward Manvir Singh on a three-year deal which will keep the player with the Indian Super League (ISL) side till 2023.

"2018 Indian Super Cup Champion @manvir_singh07 is our newest recruit! The National Team striker will represent ATK Mohun Bagan FC for the next three years!" the club tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

"I am happy to announce that @atkmohunbaganfc is my new club and am very excited to wear the green and maroon colours in the upcoming season of @IndSuperLeague and also in the AFC Cup," Manvir said in a tweet.

Manvir was contracted with FC Goa till last season. The Punjab footballer started his professional career in Kolkata with I-League Second Division club Mohammedan SC. After a one-year stint with Minerva Punjab, he shifted his base to Goa.

Manvir made 47 appearances for FC Goa in the ISL over a span of three seasons, mostly coming off the bench. The 24-year-old has scored three goals. He made his international debut under former India coach Stephen Constantine against Mauritius.