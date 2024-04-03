ISL club Chennaiyin FC announces partnership with English club Norwich City FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC and English football club Norwich City FC have announced a partnership that aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange, technical expertise, coaching methodologies and player development strategies.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the clubs on April 3 in Chennai.



The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both clubs. Norwich City FC’s technical expertise and involvement in workshops and seminars will play a huge role in enhancing coaching standards and methodologies at Chennaiyin FC.



The English club will be involved in active participation in youth development programs, including talent identification processes and coaching clinics, that will further boost the grassroot ecosystem of Indian football, particularly with Chennaiyin FC.



From Chennaiyin FC’s point of view, the Indian club takes a deep understanding of the Indian football landscape, offering valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities of operating in the market.



Both clubs will play periodic friendly matches, and training camps will be organised by both clubs. The move is aimed to provide valuable exposure to players and contribute to the growth of football in their respective regions.



Sam Jeffery, commercial director at Norwich City FC, said the move brings the English club closer to the Indian football market. “India has the fastest growing sports economy in the world, and football is the fastest growing participation sport here too. We believe there’s significant commercial opportunity in this fantastic part of the world, and we’re really excited to build a mutually beneficial and culturally authentic collaboration with our friends at Chennaiyin FC,” he added.



Ekansh Gupta, vice president of Chennaiyin FC, hoped the partnership would help Chennaiyin FC’s developmental teams with significant advancements. “We anticipate significant advancements for our developmental teams through this partnership. I am confident that we can assist Norwich City in achieving their aim of establishing a presence within the Indian sports ecosystem,” he said.



Norwich City have won the League Cup twice, in 1961-62 and 1984-85, and finished third in the 1992-93 season of the English Premier League. They also clinched the EFL Championship title in the 2018-19, and 2020-21 seasons.



Norwich City FC are currently placed sixth in the ongoing season of the Championship, with the race for Premier League promotion on the cards, while Chennaiyin FC are placed ninth in the 12-team ISL.

