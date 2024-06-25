 Jamshedpur FC extends Khalid Jamil’s contract for two years

Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC have extended the contract of their head coach Khalid Jamil. The versatile coach has signed a two-year contract extension and will be incharge of the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Jamil was appointed as Jamshedpur FC’s coach in the middle of the previous season when the football club was not bringing the desired results. They had won just two out of 11 games that they played in. The appointment worked well as Jamshedpur FC, under Jamil, reached the semifinals of the Kalinga Super Cup by winning all three games.



Jamil’s tenure started well as Jamshedpur FC did not lose their first five ISL games under his tutelage. They won three matches and shared points in the other two. The AFC pro Licence coach then helped the club stay in the playoff race till the penultimate match of the season, after which they ran out of steam.



Jamshedpur FC went on to finish with 11 points on the board and a new tenure under Jamil had started with a bang.



Jamil said he was excited and grateful to sign an extension and chalked out his plan for the future with the club. “I’m excited, grateful and really happy. We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time. We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both players and staff. When I spoke to the club management, we had a common vision on how we wanted to build from the last season and address the shortcomings. Jamshedpur has an amazing fan base with a huge legacy of football with the Tata Football Academy and the JSA League, which is now almost 80 years old,” he said in a club statement.



Jamshedpur FC is expected to announce new signings soon and they are gearing up for a pre-season camp that will commence in July ahead of the next season of the Indian Super League.

