Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace

Manchester United claimed their first Europa League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki at Old Trafford, thanks to a brace from Amad Diallo.

Under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, United ended a run of three straight draws that had come under Erik ten Hag.

PAOK created several chances in the first half, but goalkeeper Andre Onana was in fine form, making vital saves, including one from Mady Camara.

After the break, Bruno Fernandes delivered a perfect cross. Amad scored with a well-placed header into the bottom corner, giving United the lead.

PAOK pushed for an equalizer, but Onana made a crucial save, stopping a close-range shot from Taril Tissoudali.

In the 77th minute, Amad intercepted a pass and curled in a shot. The ball deflected past the PAOK goalkeeper to seal the win.

The victory moved United up to 15th in the Europa League standings.

They now have six points from four games, keeping their hopes of qualification alive.