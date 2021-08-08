Messi breaks down as bids goodbye: Full transcript of Barca star's press conference

Lionel Messi cried like a baby as he bid goodbye a final goodbye to his boyhood club FC Barcelona in a press conference on Sunday.



His session with the reporters at the Camp Nou turned out to be very emotional as he received a long standing ovation from everyone present in the room, from the media persons, Messi's Barcelona teammates and his family.

On Sunday, Messi confirmed that he 100% wanted to continue at Barcelona, despite him wanting to leave last summer, and had even agreed to accept a pay cut. He blamed the La Liga rules for denying him an extension with the Catalans.

Messi, who arrived at Barcelona's La Masia academy as a 13-year-old, ended his 21-year-old journey with many many trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. He was involved in a total of 977 goals (672 goals + 305 assists) in 778 competitive appearances for Barcelona.

The 34-year-old forward wants to win another Champions League and is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He confirmed that negotiations are underway with the Ligue 11 side but nothing has been finalised yet ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

This is the full transcript from a very very emotional press conference:

What was your best moment at Barcelona?

"It's difficult to choose just one moment. But maybe the time I made my debut. It was a dream come true. Everything that came later was amazing but I'll always remember that moment when everything started."

Did you think you would renew your contract?

"It's everything that Laporta said. We had everything agreed but, at the last minute, it couldn't happen [Messi staying at Barcelona]. I've heard lots of things being said about me, this year I wanted to stay and I couldn't. Last year I didn't want to stay, and I said it. This year I wanted to stay. I did everything possible but the club couldn't do it because of La Liga. We have to take it and move forward."

Do you think Barcelona did everything to keep you?

"I dont know, what I have very clear is that I did everything I could. From my side, I did everything to stay, that is what I wanted."

What is the hardest for you?

"Many things got in my head and I am a bit blocked. Till today it has not sunk in yet. I have been with the fist team for 16 years and to start from scratch is hard for me and my family especially. We will adapt to what comes next. We have al accept it."

PSG for you next?

"It is a possibility, but I have not agreed anything with anyone. There are many clubs interested. And nothing is definitive but clearly we are talking to them."

What is your legacy for the club?

"I grew with values of this club and I wanted to be recognised that way. But in fact people can remember me whatever way they choose. Titles and also defeats made us grow, we had more happy moments than unhappy."

Is this the hardest moment of your career?

"No doubt, this is the hardest moment. We got hurtful defeats but football gives you a chance to avenge that. But there is no turning point to this. I feel very sad now as I have to leave a club that I love. I did not expect this. I always told the truth. Last year I wanted to leave, this year I did not want to leave."

How do you imagine this Barcelona without you?

"The squad is great, other players will arrive, players come and go, the club is more important than anyone as Laporta said. People will get used to it. It might be strange at the start but they will get used to it. The reality is that after elections, I went for lunch with new president and we spoke and after that meal I was convinced that I was going to stay and there would be no problem to do so. My contract was never a problem. But it was not possible."

Would you return to have a homage with fans?

"Of course. It will not be the same. The moment was now, but for this club I am willing to do anything. We will do something."

Do you think there were false expectations in the last few weeks?

"Not really, it was all agreed. From our side we were honest. It has not happened for the reasons we know."

What could you say to (La Liga president) Javier Tebas, who says he has done all possible for you to stay?

"I know we couldn't agree because of La Liga, the club debt and the club did not want to increase the debt. I have nothing to say to him, I have no problem with him. When I heard about it it was like a cold shower. it was hard to hear it. We are still getting used to it in whatever way we can. When I leave here today it will be even harder. But my people will be close and I will continue playing football. When it all starts it'll feel better."

Xavi and Iniesta went very far to keep playing. You might have to face Barcelona, how do you feel?

"People know me, they know I am competitive, I want to keep winning. My last years I want to fight for titles. Congratulations to Dani Alves, I want more title than him, I am near and will keep at it."

You took photos with PSG players in Ibiza?

"Pure coincidence. I was going to meet Paredes and Di Maria. Ney called me, come over. And I said, I am with Paredes and Di Maria. 'Come over all of you,' Ney said. We took photo, they kept telling me, come over to PSG and we joked, that was all"

Did you consider doing a crazy thing to stay?

"I did everything to stay. I can't add anything else (Do you feel with the new players, the young stairs you could have won lots too) I would have liked to win another CL, that semi-final with Liverpool, the one vs Chelsea … but this happens. I want to win another CL"

Could you have reduced your wages so it will all fit in or that was impossible?

"I reduced my wages 50% and we agreed, and nobody asked me to reduce it any further."

Have you felt anybody lied to you?

"We all tried our best and it was not possible. I was always honest to the fans and never lied. When one does not talk a lot, people says a lot of things on my behalf, but there are lot of lies told."