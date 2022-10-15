Phil Foden signs a new deal with Manchester City until 2027: 'A dream come true'

Phil Foden has signed a new contract with Manchester City, which will keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Foden's previous deal was due to expire in 2024. The English midfielder has netted 52 goals and 36 assists in 182 competitive games since making his senior debut with Manchester City in November 2017.

"It's hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract. It's a dream come true. I have been a City fan all my life. I've trained here for so many years and I've even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing," Foden said after signing the new contract.

One of the best academy products of Manchester City, Foden has already won 11 trophies at club level – four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups and two Community Shields - and has 18 senior international caps for England. Across the last two seasons, Foden has been dominant and his influence has earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Season two years running.

City boss Pep Guardiola handed Foden his debut as a 17-year-old and the young midfielder credited the Spanish boss for his impressive development over the last five years.

"I've improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be. With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.

"I want to thank every single person at City because without them I would not be where I am today. All the Academy coaches I worked with, all the players I've played with and everyone who works behind the scenes. It's an honour to be part of this football club," Foden said in the same interview.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain heaped praise on Foden, saying everyone at the club was very proud of the central midfielder for what he has achieved already and they are sure that there is much more to come in the talented player's career.

"His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. He loves football more than anything and his desire to improve is really incredible.

We feel he can progress further and become even better than he is today. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world, which we feel he can be," Begiristain added.

In the ongoing season, Foden has already been involved in 10 goals for Manchester City: 7 goals and 3 assists, including a hat-trick in City's 6-3 win over derby rivals Manchester United.