Premier League: 5 interesting records as Liverpool make it a year unbeaten

In their 2-0 win over Sheffield United, Liverpool FC made and broke quite a few records in the Premier League.

With Thursday's win, Liverpool went 13 points clear on the top with a game in hand and also extended their home record to 51 unbeaten games at Anfield since April 2017. Jurgen Klopp's boys also recorded a year of being unbeaten in the Premier League, having tasted their previous loss on Jan. 3 against Manchester City at Etihad last season.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped The Reds to clinch their 19th win having played 20 Premier League matches this season. The lone draw came against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.

On Thursday, Liverpool completed 874 passes against Sheffield United. By doing so, they set a new Liverpool record in terms of passes but could not break the record, which belongs to Manchester City for 1,015 passes that the reigning champions produced against Swansea in April 2018.

With 19 wins and a draw, Liverpool have already collected 58 points. Klopp's side became only the second club in the history of Premier League, after Man City, to clinch as many points at this stage of the league.

Mane, who was among the goal-scorers for Liverpool against Sheffield, now has scored 25 Premier League goals at Anfield since the start of the previous season. Across the top five European leagues, only two players have scored more goals than Mane at a specific venue – Lionel Messi (29 at Camp Nou) and Kylian Mbappe (27 at the Parc des Princes).

Following his goal against Sheffield, Salah now has scored against 22 of the 25 different Premier League opponents he's faced as a Liverpool player. He is only yet to net against Manchester United, Swansea City and Aston Villa.

Alisson Becker, who joined Liverpool ahead of the 2018-19 season, made his 50th Premier League appearance for Liverpool on Thursday, where he kept his 26th clean sheet. Among the other goalkeepers in the Premier League history, only Petr Cech (33) and Pepe Reina (28) have kept more clean sheets in their opening 50 starts than the Brazilian.