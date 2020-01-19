Real Madrid take La Liga top spot after Sevilla win

Madrid : Real Madrid woke on Sunday as leaders of the Liga Santander after their 2-1 win at home to Sevilla the previous night.

All the goals on Saturday came in the second half, with Casemiro scoring a neat chip and a header bisected by Luuk de Jong's left foot finish for the visitors.

Sevilla were unhappy that the Dutch striker had a header ruled out in the first half after the VAR decided there had been an off the ball obstruction before he nodded home, although the VAR didn't rule out his goal after the ball appeared to hit the arm of his team-mate Munir, who was on the ground after a challenge, Xinhua news reports.