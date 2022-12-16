Spain legend Sergio Busquets announces international retirement

Spain legend Sergio Busquets on Friday announced his retirement from international football.

Busquets captained Spain in the 2022 World Cup but unfortunately, the 2010 champions suffered a shock defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16.

"Hello to all! I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team. I would like to thank all the people who have been with me on this long road. From Vicente del Bosque who gave me the opportunity to start, to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy until the last second. Also thank the trust of Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro or Robert Moreno, as well as all their staff," Busquets wrote in an Instagram post.

"Finally, I can only wish all the luck in the world to my teammates and the new coach Luis de la Fuente. Now I will be one more fan, enjoy and support our national team unconditionally. Eternal thanks," added Busquets.

After making his debut with Spain's Under-21 side in 2008, the following year, Busquets played his first game with the senior side. The midfielder was included in a friendly fixture against England in February 2009, but remained an unused substitute. The FC Barcelona skipper's maiden appearance for Spain came against Turkey in a World Cup qualifier in April.



Busquets is the last of the revered Barcelona Spanish midfield trio - along with Andres Iniesta and Xavi - to announce his retirement from international football. He was a part of the Spain side that dominated football from 2010 to 2012, winning the World Cup and European Competitions.

The defensive midfielder has spent his entire career at Barcelona, for whom he has made nearly 700 appearances across all competitions, winning multiple trophies, including eight La Liga titles and the Champions League on three occasions.

His contract with Barcelona is also due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. If Barcelona do not offer Busquets an extension soon, the midfielder will be allowed to discuss a new deal with any club when the winter window opens on Jan. 1.