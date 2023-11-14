Sreenidi Deccan leave a point behind in Shillong

Shillong: A well-contested match between hosts Shillong Lajong FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC in the 2023-24 I-League ended in a 2-2 draw at the SSA Stadium on Tuesday.

Shillong, who drew their previous home match against NEROCA FC, fell into arrears in the seventh minute when Rosenberg Gabriel put Sreenidi in the lead. However, Shillong hit back to level the score in the 27th minute through Ronney Willson Kharbudon.

Encouraged by the success, Shillong pressed further and shot into the lead seven minutes later courtesy a goal by Takuto Miki.

The battle, however, was far from over. Rosenberg once again came to his team’s rescue as he netted the equaliser for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

Shillong Lajong FC currently holds the ninth position in the league standings, having garnered three points from three matches played. Meanwhile, title aspirants Sreenidi Deccan FC are in third place in the table with seven points from four outings.