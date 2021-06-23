Transfer Rumours: Manchester United make new bid as Jadon Sancho's transfer saga to end soon

Manchester United have reportedly made a new bid for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and an agreement is expected to be reached in the next few days.

The Red Devils have made an offer of €85m ($102m), which is close to what Dortmund want for Sancho, who has been a top target of Manchester United for over a year now.

Although Dortmund have labelled Sancho at a fee of around $114 million, the club is feeling a 'deal now closer', according to German publication BILD.

While personal terms have already been agreed between Manchester United and Sancho's representatives, only a deal with the Bundesliga club is yet to be announced.





Manchester United are prepared to pay €85m for Jadon Sancho. #MUFC confirm the intention to include add ons: payment structure to be discussed now. 🔴



Personal terms and agents fee already agreed.



BVB feeling is 'deal now closer', as per @bild @cfbayern. But they want €95m. https://t.co/migIpvqpWL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021





Last summer, Manchester United failed to land Sancho at Old Trafford because Dortmund had refused to lower than asking price that was over £100m ($142m). At the end of the 2020-21 season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again reignited his interest in Sancho before getting their opening bid rejected from Dortmund.

The German media outlet BILD has claimed that an agreement between Dortmund and Manchester United is likely to happen in the "next few days" that would bring an end to one of the longest transfer sagas in European football in years.

A deal with the Red Devils would also see the return of Sancho to Manchester. The English midfielder kickstarted his soccer career with Watford when he was seven years old before moving to Manchester City's youth set up in 2015. He remained with the Etihad side for two years before Dortmund signed him for a fee of £8m ($11m), handing Sancho his first senior game. In four seasons with the German club, Sancho has netted 50 goals and provided 64 assists in as many as 137 matches, across all tournaments.

In the 2020-21 campaign, which could have been Sancho's final one with Dortmund, he scored 16 goals, 20 assists in 38 competitive games.