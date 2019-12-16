UCL Draw: This is what happened when Liverpool, Atletico Madrid last met in a European knockout stage

Defending champions Liverpool FC will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, according to the draw that took place on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side is aiming at a third straight Champions League final, while the last time Atletico made it to the final was in 2016. Liverpool won their sixth title last season and the Spanish club are yet to win the premier European tournament, having qualified for the final three times.

The last time Atletico and Liverpool faced off in a European knockout stage was in the 2009-10 Europa League semi-final. The first leg was an away fixture for the Reds, which they lost 1-0. Although Liverpool won 2-1 at Anfield in the return leg, they were eliminated on away goals.

In the last six seasons, Atletico have made it to the finals twice and failed to even make it to the quarters twice. On the other hand, Liverpool have had a roller-coaster ride in as many seasons. Even though they have played Champions League just four times in the previous six editions, they have made it to the finals twice including a title win, which happened earlier this year in Wanda Metropolitano.

Co-incidentally, Liverpool's first leg of Round of 16 in February is at the same stadium and Klopp is not taking anything for granted.

"It's an interesting draw. Before the draw I actually thought it would be Madrid – either one of the two clubs – and that's the way it is. Madrid is the place where we only have fantastic memories, all of us, so that's great, but this time we play Atletico there and it's their home ground.

It's a tough one, but if you go through all of the draws, there are pretty much four or five potential finals already in the last 16," Klopp, who watched the draw at the club's team base in Qatar as The Reds are gearing up to contest the FIFA Club World Cup this week, told Liverpool's official website.

Terming the fixture to be a tough one for the reigning European champions, Klopp added," It will be a tough game. Two teams who are used to playing intense football, different styles and slightly different organisation of course, but both are ready for the intensity and that makes it pretty tough for both."

Since Liverpool are the seeded club of the two, the first leg of their last-16 round will be played in Madrid on Feb. 18 and the second leg at Anfield is scheduled for March 11.

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Full Draw: Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid v Manchester City, Atalanta v Valencia, Atletico Madrid v Liverpool, Chelsea v Bayern Munich, Lyon v Juventus, Tottenham v RB Leipzig, Napoli v Barcelona.