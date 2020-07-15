We didn't deserve 3 points against Southampton

Manchester : Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his team did not deserve to win against a spirited Southampton outfit at Old Trafford on Monday night, a result which kept them away from breaking into the top-four in the Premier League standings.

United missed the chance to move third as the result left them in fifth place, with one point separating them, Chelsea and Leicester in the race for two positions in next season's Champions League.

The home team were leading 2-1 until Michael Obafemi stooped to earn a share of the points in the 96th minute, with United down to 10 men following a late head injury to Brandon Williams.

"It's the worst time to concede a goal but that happens in football," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"You've just got to take it because we've won so many games that way ourselves. It's all part of the learning for this team to be sat there, really disappointed, after you think the three points are in the bag.

"But probably we didn't deserve three points today. They played well. They're physical, very fit. We never got the rhythm in our passing, especially when we got to 2-1 but we created chances and played some fantastic football at times."