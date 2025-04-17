'You can't trigger goosebumps': Muller reflects on emotional Champions League exit

Berlin: As Thomas Muller tried to come to terms with Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League exit, emotions spilled over as the 35-year-old left the San Siro pitch following a postgame interview.

Thousands of Bayern fans, who had stayed behind, chanted the Bavarian icon's name in an otherwise empty arena. "This makes your body react," said the two-time Champions League winner, describing a "goosebumps feeling".

"You can't trigger goosebumps," he added. "It happens. All of a sudden, it tells you about the emotions inside you."

With his dream of reaching the 2025 final in Munich left unfulfilled, Muller likely played the last Champions League match of his career that has spanned 25 years in Bayern's shirt, Xinhua reports.

Catching up with legends like Lionel Messi in appearances in the world's top club competition offered little consolation in that moment. Muller's 163 Champions League appearances and 57 goals place him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (183) and Iker Casillas (177) on the all-time appearance list.

Teammates showed their respect as they passed by, embracing Muller and offering congratulations after the quarterfinal defeat.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany spoke to the forward's legacy: "Over the upcoming months, we might fully understand how important he is and was. He is a legend," said the 39-year-old manager.

Muller quickly turned his focus to the Bundesliga title race: "In three days, things go on in Heidenheim."

"My family was around; it might have been more emotional for them. I still feel in the middle of competition, as we want to secure the national title," he added.

Bayern chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen called Muller's achievements "a unique lifetime achievement," noting his place among the top three Champions League players.

Muller spoke about his enduring drive: "There is no before, there is no after-it's just the minutes of competition I have always loved."

The coming weeks may provide space for both Muller and fans to process the end of an era. "At the moment, I don't feel a lot," he said, appearing uncertain about his own emotions.



