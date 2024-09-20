Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurates state-of-the-art karting track in Chennai

Hyderabad: Former Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurated a state-of-the-art karting arena in Chennai on Thursday.

The karting arena, named Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), is India’s first karting facility built with global standards including floodlights, an advanced control room and a holding area with charging facilities for electric go-karts.



Along with Hakkinen, who won the F1 world championship titles in 1998 and 1999, India’s two former F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok were also in attendance at the inaugural.



The track is built on the precincts of the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Irungattukottai, near Chennai. It is designed by Driven International, an organisation based out of the United Kingdom, Incidentally, Chandhok is a consultant at the design organisation.



The double world champion was on a quick stop in Chennai en route to Singapore for the Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend.



He was all praise for the MIKA and said the track is equipped with all the nuances to give beginners a strong start. “Karting is a good way to start your racing career, and this MIKA track offers a wonderful platform for kids to make a beginning. I hope they enjoy their karting stint,” he said, on the sidelines of the inauguration.



Hakkinen, also popularly known as the Flying Finn, said dealing with pressure the right way is the secret of success. “One must learn to lose and enjoy the win, and to control one’s emotions. As one moves up the racing ladder, it is a whole different world out there. There is a lot of pressure from family, friends and teams. So, one must be able to deal with the pressure” he said.



The Finland-based driver heaped praises on Kush Maini and said he is well tipped to be the next Indian in the F1 circuit. “Kush Maini is good. He is doing well in F2. I feel he has it in him to go all the way to F1,” he concluded.



This is the second time a former F1 world champion is involved with a race track in Chennai. Three-time world champion Jackie Stewart, also known as the Flying Scot, laid the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit, also known as the Madras Motorsport Race Track.



After the inauguration, Hakkinen, along with Chandhok and Karthikeyan, took to the wheels and experienced the 1.2km track in a couple of flying laps.



MIKA will host the fifth and final round of the FMSCI National Rotax Max Karting Championship 2024 next weekend.

