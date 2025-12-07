Formula 1: Lando Norris win maiden title in Abu Dhabhi decider

McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Formula 1 2025 Drivers' Championship after finishing third behind Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri in the title decider Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit here on Sunday. The 26-year-old is the first McLaren driver to win the championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008 and becomes Britain's eleventh Formula One world champion.

Norris ended Verstappen's four-year reign at the top of the sport at the end of his seventh season at the top level. The Red Bull driver's incredible late-season title comeback ended just two points short as he dominated Sunday's season finale to win the race. After surpassing teammate Norris on the opening lap, Oscar Piastri, the other final-race title challenger, finished second. Verstappen won from pole position.

However, Norris did not care that he was defeated by his two opponents on Sunday since he was confident that third place would be enough to secure the title regardless of what the two did. Even though Verstappen led from the first lap, McLaren remained in control because Piastri finished second and could assist Norris if necessary. Additionally, it marks the first time McLaren has won both the drivers' and constructors' titles since 1998.

The only anxious moment Norris experienced during the race occurred at the beginning of his second stint when he had to pass longer-running vehicles on older tires after pitting earlier than most other cars on lap 16. Yuki Tsunoda was given a five-second penalty for pushing Norris off course when the British driver attempted his move down the backstraight in the second Red Bull.

For the majority of the race, Charles Leclerc's intense push put Norris in danger of winning the championship, but he ultimately ended more over five seconds behind. Lewis Hamilton had a great Sunday, moving up from 16th to eighth on the grid to round off his challenging maiden Ferrari season.

A spirited Leclerc wound up fourth, some seven seconds behind Norris, followed by the lead Mercedes of George Russell, the high-flying Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, and the squabbling Haas and Ferrari cars of Esteban Ocon and Lewis Hamilton.

As well as Hamilton’s recovery, Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg made up plenty of ground to end his 250th race in ninth, while Lance Stroll took the final point in 10th, despite a penalty for erratic driving.

Ollie Bearman was another to be hit with a late penalty for more than one change of direction in a battle with Stroll, leaving him 12th behind Gabriel Bortoleto. Carlos Sainz took 13th for Williams, with Tsunoda a penalised 14th after earning a five-second time penalty for his mid-race defence against Norris on an offset tyre strategy.

Next up was Kimi Antonelli in his Mercedes, from Williams’ Alex Albon, who took a penalty for speeding in the pit lane, and the Racing Bulls cars of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson – the former losing out with an early stop and the latter penalised for a clash with Bearman.

Alpine brought up their usual 2025 positions at the rear of the field, with Pierre Gasly taking the flag a couple of seconds up on Franco Colapinto, despite also being penalised for exceeding track limits.