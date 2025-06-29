Formula 1 to race in Austria through to 2041 with new extension

Spielberg (Austria): The iconic Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar through 2041 inclusive, following the long-term extension of Formula 1’s contract with promoter Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG.

The Austrian Grand Prix boasts a long and prestigious history in Formula 1, having appeared on the calendar 37 times, with the first race taking place in 1964.

The Red Bull Ring, situated in the Styrian mountains, first hosted the event in 1970 and offers one of the most picturesque settings for a Formula 1 race, with drivers navigating the 4.3 km circuit known for its elevation changes and mix of high- and low-speed corners that encourage wheel-to-wheel battles.

The circuit dropped off the calendar in 2004, but in 2010 the late Dietrich Mateschitz invested in the Red Bull Ring, funding renovations that revitalised the facility and led to its return in 2014.

Since then, the race has become a favourite among fans and drivers alike. A roll call of greats from Formula 1’s 75-year history have taken the top step in Austria, including Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Michael Schumacher and Alan Jones.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, "Austria has long been an incredibly special race for Formula 1 so it’s fantastic we have secured the long-term future of a Grand Prix so deeply rooted in the sport’s history.

"The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz gave the race the investment and attention that allowed it to return as an incredible event on the Formula 1 calendar.

"Each year, returning to the stunning Styrian mountains is a highlight – an experience that evokes incredible emotion among our drivers, teams, and fans alike, creating an atmosphere unlike any other.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to Mark Mateschitz and Thomas Uberall and his team for their unwavering dedication to excellence, and to our incredible Austrian fanbase, whose enthusiasm and loyalty continue to elevate this iconic race."

Four drivers from the current grid have also claimed victory in Austria. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell have all triumphed at the Red Bull Ring, with Verstappen holding the record for the most wins on five (four under its guise as the Austrian Grand Prix and once when it featured as the Styrian Grand Prix in 2021).

Mark Mateschitz added, “I am delighted that Formula 1 will remain at the Red Bull Ring for many years to come. I am proud to continue my father’s legacy and to preserve the rich history of motor racing in Styria and at the Red Bull Ring – with and, above all, for the people of the region.

"Austria’s close ties to Formula 1 are an excellent foundation for our long-term partnership. Working together, we intend to continue this success story for many years to come.”

Thomas Uberall, General Manager of the Red Bull Ring, said, “This long-term commitment to us by Formula 1 is a great honour and a wonderful challenge that we are happy to undertake on behalf of the fans and the Murtal region.

"The new contract is of inestimable importance for the future. The long-term security of the Austrian Grand Prix will trigger further investment in infrastructure and means tremendous added value for the Murtal region, for Styria and for Austria."