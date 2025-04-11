  • Menu
Gaikwad injured; MSD to lead CSK

Gaikwad injured; MSD to lead CSK
Highlights

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow fracture.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow fracture.

Gaikwad, who was leading the CSK in IPL 2025, sustained a blow to his right forearm during CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati earlier this season. Scans later revealed an elbow fracture, effectively ending his campaign.

