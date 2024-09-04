Galatasaray eyeing move for Manchester United’s Casemiro: Report

New Delhi: After completing the signing of Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray have now turned their attention towards Manchester United midfielder Casemiro with the Brazilian facing scrutiny in the last few months.

The midfielder has started United’s opening three games but now faces the axe after his dismal performance against Liverpool on Sunday for which he was subbed off at half-time. With Manuel Ugarte signing for United, Casemiro’s spot in the squad comes into question.

Galatasaray are looking to sign him on a loan for the season, a similar deal that saw Osimhen join the Turkish giants according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022 for a whopping fee of 70 million Pounds. The move was originally seen with skeptical views as he was 30 years old when the transfer took place, questions regarding how long the Brazilian could stay at the top of the game came into question and translated onto the pitch starting from the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Casemiro has been under scrutiny from fans and media as well. Footballer turned Pundit, Jamie Carragher’s comments on Casemiro’s performance have gone viral.

"He's had such a great career and won everything you can possibly win, and it is a sad sight seeing what he's going through out there. A poor pass can happen any time, but the second one, getting knocked over, he looks shattered as he's falling over,' said Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports.

Casemiro’s wife took the time to respond to all haters with a cryptic photo on social media. She posted a photo of the very rich trophy cabinet that Casemiro has showcased her husband’s illustrious career.