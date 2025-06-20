Gill primed to take international stage by storm: Kirsten

Former head coach Gary Kirsten has backed India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill to “take the international stage by storm” in the marquee five-match series against England, starting in Leeds on Friday.

Kirsten, who was the mentor of IPL side Gujarat Titans that is led by Gill, feels the 25-year-old has all that it takes to be a good leader.

“I think Shubman is going to be a great leader. He’s a smart cricketer -- he’s got a good brain for the game and understands his game. He’s very talented and a nice human being, which I think is really important,” Kirsten told ‘JioHotstar.’

“When you come into these leadership positions, you’re going to be put under pressure, and your leadership will be tested. For any young leader, your ability to learn how to lead, improve, and grow is constantly under scrutiny. But I believe he has all the raw materials to become a really good leader,” he added.

Kirsten said from whatever he has seen of Gill, the Punjab player delivers on what he says. Gill has played only 32 Tests and averages just over 30 in the format.

“The one thing I really like about Shubman is that he walks the talk. He’s very organised, very diligent with his training and preparation, and that sets a great example for other players. I think he’s primed to take on the international stage by storm,” the South African batting great said.

Gill faces a stern challenge leading the side in testing English conditions, and he has to show patience and composure to succeed on the demanding tour, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri.

With India going through a transition phase following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin, the BCCI has entrusted Gill to lead the Indian Test team.

“I think, take your time,” Shastri said on ‘The ICC Review’, offering his initial guidance to the 25-year-old Gill.

“It’s not going to be easy. He’s (Gill) been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

It is still early days in Gill’s Test career, with the youngster amassing 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches, since making his debut in December 2020.

Besides his batting, Gill’s leadership skills will be put to test in England, where India last won a Test series in 2007.

Shastri believes the tour to England could be learning exposure for Gill, who has the experience of captaining Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

“It’s never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure. What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He’s got a good temperament,” he said.