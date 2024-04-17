Global Team Toyota Athletes from Asia Set to Reach for Greater Heights at Paris 2024

Toyota stands committed in its support for 11 Asian athletes on their journey towards taking centre stage, at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

In global partnership with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee, Toyota launched “Start Your Impossible”, its first-ever corporate initiative to bring about social change through hero projects with their ‘Dual Heroes’.

Bengaluru, 17 April 2024– Today, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) launches the next chapter of the "Start Your Impossible" (SYI) global marketing campaign, igniting excitement for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The global campaign showcases the power of local communities across the world rallying behind their athletes and emphasises Toyota’s belief that no journey is taken alone.

In Asia, Toyota partnered with 11 athletes from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in “START YOUR IMPOSSIBLE”, Toyota’s first ever global corporate initiative. These athletes are set to participate and compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Progressing themselves toward their sporting aspirations, these 11 exceptional athletes will join more than 200 Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA), from across the globe, at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The full line-up of 11 Team Toyota Asia athletes include:

India: Murali Sreeshankar, Athletics

Indonesia: Ni Nengah Widiasih, Para Powerlifting

Malaysia: Abdul Latif Romly, Long Jump – Para Athletics

Nepal: Nabita Shresta – Table Tennis

Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem – Athletics

Philippines: Carlos Yulo, Artistic Gymnastics

Philippines: Ernie Gawilan, Para Swimming

Singapore: Toh Wei Soong, Para Swimming

Thailand: Kunvalut Vitidsarn, Badminton

Thailand: Pongsakorn Paeyo, Wheelchair Racing – Para Athletics

Vietnam: Lê Văn Công, Para Powerlifting

Currently, 8 out of the 11 Team Toyota Asia athletes have qualified for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, with other qualifications are still ongoing.

“On behalf of Toyota Motor Asia, we are thrilled that top athletes across Asia will be representing their countries and are heading to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Each Global Team Toyota athlete in Asia is not only a trailblazer but also a ‘Dual Hero’, where they champion social causes through Hero Projects that foster a positive change in their community. We take pride in the unrelenting dedication they have displayed in their respective disciplines, and wish them the best on the international stage,” says Preston Tan, Vice President, Toyota Motor Asia Singapore.

As we moves toward becoming a mobility company, the “Start Your Impossible” initiative underscores Toyota’s dedication to cultivating a society that is more inclusive, sustainable, and mobile — empowering each individual to challenge themselves and achieve their ‘impossible’.

Being a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Toyota is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions that aid in fostering a decarbonised and inclusive society. In the run-up to Paris 2024, Toyota has announced the supply of 500 fuel cell Mirai vehicles as part of its official fleet for this major sporting event. This highlights the company’s goals in achieving carbon neutrality and its belief in a multi-path approach towards sustainable mobility.