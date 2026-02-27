Glucovita launches lollipop

Glucovita, the glucose brand from Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has launched only glucose lollipop- Glucovita Lollipop priced Rs5. A sweet treat designed to give children a quick energy boost. Packed with Glucose and Vitamin C, it serves as a “Power Bank of Energy” for children who are constantly on the move, balancing school hours, outdoor play, sports, and everyday activities, by helping replenish energy quickly.

The launch is supported by a playful television campaign featuring “Robin,” a clever young hero who turns a tricky birthday party moment into a triumphant win with his quick wits and a boost from the lollipop. The film showcases the dynamic duo of energy and curiosity in today's kids, and how the lollipop fuels their adventures with the right blend of taste, fun, and an energising candy.

S Prasanna Rai, Senior Vice President of the company said: "Glucovita has always stood for energy.