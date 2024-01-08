Grant Bradburn steps down as Pakistan's high-performance coach

Lahore : Grant Bradburn was on Monday stepped down from his role as Pakistan's high-performance coach ahead of T20I series against New Zealand, concluding a chapter that spanned multiple positions within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Bradburn, who took on the role of head coach in May 2023 after a successful consultancy, had previously served as Pakistan's fielding coach from 2018 to 2020 and contributed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The reshuffling of coaching positions followed Pakistan's early exit from the 2023 World Cup, leading to Bradburn's relocation to the NCA.

Announcing his departure on X, Bradburn expressed gratitude for the enriching experience and acknowledged the achievements made during his five-year tenure in various capacities.

"Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. After three roles over five years, I am proud of what’s been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches, and staff. Wishing the teams, staff and everyone at Pakistan Cricket continued success and growth," he said.

As Bradburn turns the page on his Pakistan cricket journey, a report in The Telegraph suggest he is poised to take on a new challenge as the all-format head coach for Glamorgan. His appointment came ahead of other highly-regarded county assistant coaches, showcasing the recognition of his coaching prowess.



The coaching transition comes at a time when Pakistan faced a tough Test series in Australia, losing 0-3 and extending their winless streak on Australian soil since 1995. The upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand will mark a significant moment as Shaheen Afridi steps into the role of T20I captain for the first time.

