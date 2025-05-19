Gujarat Titans Set Records in IPL 2025, Secure Playoff Spot with Unbeaten 200+ Chase

In this IPL season, Gujarat Titans are on fire. After registering a magnificent victory over Delhi and making it to the playoffs, they have also set some incredible records. With the opening partnership of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, the team has displayed unbeatable dominance over their opponents and has made history in IPL. They became the first team to chase 200+ runs without losing a wicket.

In the match against Delhi on Sunday, Gujarat Titans registered a stunning victory. Openers Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill were explosive, completing the target set by Delhi in just 19 overs, without needing the help of any other batsman. Sai Sudharsan impressed with a century (108), while Shubman Gill also delivered an outstanding performance with 93. As a result, Gujarat has set several records.

Gujarat Titans became the first team in IPL history to chase over 200 runs without losing a wicket. Previously, this record was held by Kolkata. In the 2017 season, Kolkata chased 184 runs without losing a wicket against Gujarat Lions.

The highest run partnership by an Indian pair in IPL history is also held by Gill and Sudharsan. This season, they have registered a partnership of 839 runs so far. In second place are Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw with 744 runs.

In the list of the highest opening partnerships, the Gill-Sudharsan pair is again featured. In the previous season, they set a partnership of 210 runs in a match, securing the second spot. Now, with a partnership of 205 runs, they hold the third spot. The pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock from Lucknow (2022) holds the first spot with 210 runs.

With 9 victories in this season, Gujarat Titans have moved to the top of the points table and secured their place in the playoffs. They are now on track to possibly win the title again.