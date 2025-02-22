Harry Kane unlikely for Bayern's home match against Frankfurt

Munich: Bundesliga's leading scorer, Harry Kane, is unlikely to feature in Bayern Munich’s home clash against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, as he continues to recover from a calf injury, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Saturday. Kane, who has scored 21 league goals this season, sustained the injury during a Champions League playoff second-leg draw against Celtic.

"It is not the first time this season that we will have to solve this situation," Kompany told a press conference. "We cannot replace Harry one-to-one because not many players can score 40 or 50 goals per season.

"We will try to find the best solution tomorrow to win the game. If he is out we will solve it within the squad. We still have one training session."

Kane is not expected to be out for long, with Kompany optimistic about his return for Bayern's next match. "It is good that we are not talking about three or four weeks. It is a short-term situation," the coach said.

His absence comes at a crucial time for Bayern, who have drawn their last two matches and face Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German Champions League Round of 16 clash next month.

Bayern were held to a goalless draw at Leverkusen in the league last week before a 1-1 draw against Celtic in their Champions League playoff, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory. Despite their recent stumbles, the Bundesliga leaders remain eight points clear of second-placed Leverkusen.

"We now have Frankfurt at home. You know we can bring special moments in this stadium with our fans, and that's our only focus," Kompany said. "We're playing against the team in third place. They've done a lot right this season. It's a club that brings through very talented players."